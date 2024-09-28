GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch | Fitness coaches are now swinging Hanuman gadas

Watch: Fitness coaches are now swinging Hanuman gadas
| Video Credit: The Hindu

Going behind how traditional Indian fitness equipment like mudgars and sumtolas are now being discovered by coaches globally

Updated - September 29, 2024 12:55 pm IST

Shonali Muthalaly
Shonali Muthalaly

Akharas, a place of practice for Indian martial arts, are not for everyone. Traditionally a macho, male domain, they demand years of determination, sweat and perseverance. “Boys must start with rope climbing, swimming and Indian burpees. Only after three to four years can you swing the gada, then wrestle,” says says Gyanshankul Singh, who began when he was 14.

Yet, around the world, workouts built around ancient Indian fitness equipment, originally created for warriors and then wrestlers, are now being embraced by a cross-section of people in gyms, yoga studios and homes. While the original techniques, which date back thousands of years, are still at the heart of these movements, they have now been adapted for contemporary workouts and Zoom coaching.

Read the full story | How to swing a Hanuman gada

Published - September 28, 2024 01:15 pm IST

The Hindu Sunday Magazine

