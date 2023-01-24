Watch | How this T.N. town became ‘Egg City’

January 24, 2023 04:45 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST

Namakkal in Tamil Nadu is the second largest egg producer in India after Andhra Pradesh.

This town near Salem, popularly known as Egg City or Poultry Town, produces five-six crore eggs a day

In terms of exports, Namakkal tops the country, handling 95% of its table egg exports.

To export an egg, it should have 52-55 grams of weight; only then would it be easy to pack and transport.

The main importer of Namakkal eggs is the United Arab Emirates.

Every month, around eight crore eggs are exported from Namakkal to Muscat, Qatar, Dubai and South Africa.

During the Fifa World Cup, the number of eggs exported to Qatar soared from 1.50 crore to 2.5 crore

Read the full article here.

Video: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

Report: M. Sabari

Production: Gayatri Menon

Voiceover: Gopika K P