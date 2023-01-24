HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

|Sportstar Aces Awards 2023 | VOTE FOR TOP CATEGORIES

Watch | How this T.N. town became ‘Egg City’

| Video Credit: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

A video on how Namakkal town in Tamil Nadu became the second largest egg producer in India, next to Andhra Pradesh

January 24, 2023 04:45 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

 Namakkal in Tamil Nadu is the second largest egg producer in India after Andhra Pradesh. 

This town near Salem, popularly known as Egg City or Poultry Town, produces five-six crore eggs a day 

In terms of exports, Namakkal tops the country, handling 95% of its table egg exports.

To export an egg, it should have 52-55 grams of weight; only then would it be easy to pack and transport.

The main importer of Namakkal eggs is the United Arab Emirates.

Every month, around eight crore eggs are exported from Namakkal to Muscat, Qatar, Dubai and South Africa.

During the Fifa World Cup, the number of eggs exported to Qatar soared from 1.50 crore to 2.5 crore

Read the full article here.

Video: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

Report: M. Sabari

Production: Gayatri Menon

Voiceover: Gopika K P

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Salem

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.