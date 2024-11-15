Watch: How the Supreme Court clamped down on ‘bulldozer’ demolitions | Explained

On November 13, 2024, a Supreme Court bench led by Justices B.R. Gavai and K.V. Viswanathan delivered a landmark judgment affirming that demolishing a person’s property solely based on their alleged criminal activity, without due process, is unconstitutional. The ruling is a significant step in safeguarding individual rights, asserting that such demolitions often result in unjust “collective punishment” affecting entire families.

Justice Gavai highlighted the profound impact of these demolitions, pointing out that targeting a property affects not only the accused but also their innocent family members, violating the fundamental right to shelter under Article 21 of the Constitution. He underscored that due process is indispensable to ensure fairness and uphold legal protections.

This decision responds to a concerning rise in punitive demolitions across India, where authorities have increasingly demolished homes based on alleged criminal affiliations.

Justice Gavai warned against executive overreach, cautioning that the state cannot act as both “judge and jury,” inflicting punishment without a fair trial. To address these issues, the Supreme Court introduced a comprehensive set of guidelines aimed at enforcing accountability and preventing arbitrary actions by the state.

These directives notably exclude unauthorized constructions on public land and court-ordered demolitions, focusing instead on protecting citizens from indiscriminate state actions. Among the key guidelines, the court mandated that officials responsible for illegal demolitions would face disciplinary action, contempt charges, and financial penalties, with compensation for wrongful demolitions recoverable from those officials directly.

Additionally, to ensure procedural fairness, the court ordered a minimum 15-day notice period before any demolition, requiring that this notice be delivered by registered post and detail the alleged violations.

The guidelines further stipulate that property owners must have an opportunity for a personal hearing, with their objections formally recorded. The court also emphasized transparency, mandating that every step of the demolition process be video-documented. Legal experts have welcomed this ruling as a pivotal move against extrajudicial demolitions.

Alok Prasanna Kumar, Co-Founder and Lead at the Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy, noted that these guidelines carry “real legal teeth,” holding government officials personally accountable and serving as a strong deterrent against misuse of power. However, some remain skeptical, highlighting the challenges in implementing these guidelines consistently. The effectiveness of the ruling will depend on how swiftly and rigorously district and high courts ensure compliance with these directives, potentially setting a new precedent in protecting citizens’ rights against arbitrary state actions.