Watch |  How Odisha is restoring legal documents from the 19th century

A video on Centre for Judicial Archives (CJA) started in Odisha

March 07, 2023 02:54 pm | Updated 02:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Legal documents which date back to even 19th century India can soon be accessed 

A grand effort to restore these legal documents has been started by the Centre for Judicial Archives (CJA) in Odisha since mid-2022

In March 2022, S. Muralidhar, the Chief Justice of the High Court of Orissa, had sought cooperation from Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to preserve old judicial records.

Within 10 days, the State government extended full support for the establishment of the CJA on May 1, 2022.

Pages from legal history

Among these records are cases in which Madhusudan Das, a doyen of the Odisha judiciary; or Janaki Nath Bose, father of Subhas Chandra Bose, appeare. dThese will be displayed at CJA

The CJA is now in possession of about 51,308 fragile records of the High Court of Orissa and other district courts

.The oldest record found so far dates back to 1808.

The judicial archival records are written in Persian, English, Odia, and Telugu.

Read the full report here

Video : Biswaranjan Rout

Report: Satyasundar Barik

Production: Gayatri Menon

Voiceover: Abhinaya Sriram

