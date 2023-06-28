Watch | How Mumbai celebrated Pride Parade at Azad Maidan

June 28, 2023 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST

Out and proud couple Piyush Upadhyay and Sushil Kharare were among those who attended the pride march in Mumbai’s Azad Maidan on June 24

Azad Maidan turned vibrant with rainbow colours as around 2000 people attended the event to mark the International Pride Month

The marchers carried rainbow flags and placards demanding an end to ‘conversion therapy’ and seeking equal treatment for the LGBTQIA+ community

The event was organised by Color Positive Foundation — a Mumbai-based NGO that works for LGBTQIA+ community and straight allies

Colour Positive have been doing photo shoots throughout this month to put out the concerns of LGBTQIA+ community, such as right to adoption, marriage, inheritance and insurance policy.

Read the full report here

Report, videos & photos: Purnima Sah

Photos: Gautam Doshi

Production : Gayatri Menon

Voiceover: Sharmada Venkatasubramanian