Watch | How Mumbai celebrated Pride Parade at Azad Maidan

Out and proud couple Piyush Upadhyay and Sushil Kharare were among those who attended the pride march in Mumbai’s Azad Maidan on June 24
Azad Maidan turned vibrant with rainbow colours as around 2000 people attended the event to mark the International Pride Month
The marchers carried rainbow flags and placards demanding an end to ‘conversion therapy’ and seeking equal treatment for the LGBTQIA+ community
The event was organised by Color Positive Foundation — a Mumbai-based NGO that works for LGBTQIA+ community and straight allies
Colour Positive have been doing photo shoots throughout this month to put out the concerns of LGBTQIA+ community, such as right to adoption, marriage, inheritance and insurance policy.
Read the full report here
Report, videos & photos: Purnima Sah
Photos: Gautam Doshi
Production : Gayatri Menon
Voiceover: Sharmada Venkatasubramanian
COMMents
SHARE