Watch | How Kerala’s Aranmula hosts grand feast annually

Aranmula is a river-side village in Pathanamthitta in Kerala
As the monsoon enters its second leg, the atmosphere turns festive as these decorated snake boats, called Palliyodams, make an appearance
The men rowing them, start arriving from the 52 villages along the banks of the Pampa river
Dressed identically in white dhotis and melmundu, they start their journey to the Aranmula Sree Parthasarthy temple, rowing to the tune of the rhythmic vanchipattu or boat songs
The temple annually hosts a grand feast called the Vallasadhya, which is a ritual offering to the deity Lord Parthasarathy
The oarsmen climb the steps of the temple, circumambulate it while singing the vanchipattu as per tradition, before sitting for the feast
With up to 64 dishes, Vallasadya is the largest of its kind and is popularly called ‘the feast of feasts’.
The Vallasadyas are organised by the devotees in the Malayalam month of Karkidakam for a period of 72 days.
The Vallasadya ritual ends on October 2nd
By that time, over three lakh people will have attended the celebrations.
Report, videos, & photos :Thulasi Kakkat
Production: Gayatri Menon
Voiceover: Sharamada Venkatasubramanian
