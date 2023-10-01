Watch | How Kerala’s Aranmula hosts grand feast annually

October 01, 2023 12:26 pm | Updated 12:36 pm IST

Aranmula is a river-side village in Pathanamthitta in Kerala

As the monsoon enters its second leg, the atmosphere turns festive as these decorated snake boats, called Palliyodams, make an appearance

The men rowing them, start arriving from the 52 villages along the banks of the Pampa river

Dressed identically in white dhotis and melmundu, they start their journey to the Aranmula Sree Parthasarthy temple, rowing to the tune of the rhythmic vanchipattu or boat songs

The temple annually hosts a grand feast called the Vallasadhya, which is a ritual offering to the deity Lord Parthasarathy

The oarsmen climb the steps of the temple, circumambulate it while singing the vanchipattu as per tradition, before sitting for the feast

With up to 64 dishes, Vallasadya is the largest of its kind and is popularly called ‘the feast of feasts’.

The Vallasadyas are organised by the devotees in the Malayalam month of Karkidakam for a period of 72 days.

The Vallasadya ritual ends on October 2nd

By that time, over three lakh people will have attended the celebrations.

Report, videos, & photos :Thulasi Kakkat

Production: Gayatri Menon

Voiceover: Sharamada Venkatasubramanian