HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch | How Kerala is transforming its museums

Watch | How Kerala is transforming its museums

A video on how museums in Kerala are showcasing the State’s gripping evolutionary story, and connecting more with locals and their stories

October 04, 2023 02:07 pm | Updated 02:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala has a unique history shaped over the centuries by cultures from both outside and inside the Indian subcontinent.  But for years, museums in Kerala hardly showcased the State’s gripping evolutionary story. The largely neglected museums did not have much of a connect with the local people and their lives.

But since 2011, things have been changing for the better. This was largely driven by the efforts of Dr. V. Venu, the current chief secretary of Kerala, who was then the tourism and cultural secretary.

Globally, museums are being decolonised, where colonial artefacts are slowly being replaced with indigenous ones. Similarly, efforts are being made to change the way museums are conceived and presented in Kerala. The aim is to show life, both from the past and the present, with a deep local connect.

For instance, we could have a museum on how migration helped shape Kerala as we know it today.

In this video, we look at how the Interactive Museum of Cultural History of Kerala (IMCK), also known as Keralam Museum, is transforming Kerala into a museum hub, with their training and outreach programmes, and more.

Read more: Kerala’s museums are undergoing a sea change, from storehouses to story-tellers

Report: Aparna Nair

Videos and script: Aswin VN

Production: Shibu Narayan

Voiceover: Gopika KP

Related stories

Related Topics

Kerala / library and museum

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.