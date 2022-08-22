Watch | How is the Kovilpatti kadalai mittai made?

A video on the famous Kovilpatti Kadalai Mittai

Kovilpatti in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu sells more than 30000 Kgs of kadalai mittai every day.

These famous chikkis also got their GI tag in 2020.

These peanut candies are also popular globally.

The peanuts and Jaggery used to make this are sourced from the towns around Kovilpatti.

