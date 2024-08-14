Watch: How is the Independence Day celebration different from that of Republic Day

Independence Day and Republic Day are India’s two most important days to celebrate. Independence Day is celebrated on August 15, which marks the freedom from British rule, while Republic Day is celebrated on January 26 to commemorate the day of adoption of India’s constitution and the country’s transition to the Republic in 1950.

India will celebrate its 78th Independence Day this year with the theme of “Viksit Bharat”. As part of tradition, the two days are celebrated differently. Let’s understand some differences in the celebrations and significance of these two days.

As per tradition, on the eve of Independence Day, August 14, the President of India delivers a televised ‘Address to the Nation’. On the morning of the 15th of August, each year the Prime Minister hoists the flag at Delhi’s Red Fort and addresses the nation from its ramparts.

The national anthem is played while hoisting the flag and the event is broadcast nationally, often with patriotic programmes throughout the day, with emphasis on freedom, nationalism, and patriotic fervour.

In contrast, the main event of Republic Day features a parade on Kartavya Path, with the President unfurling the flag. Events showcase India’s cultural and social heritage, parades and airshows by the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force.

