Watch | How floods wreaked havoc in Sikkim

A video on the aftermath of Sikkim floods

October 30, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

In the early hours of October 4, people in Sikkim were rudely awoken by a devastating flood.

A glacier-lake outburst caused the Teesta river basin to overflow.

It claimed at least 94 lives and destroyed the Chungthang dam, which is critical to the Teesta-III hydropower project.

The South Lhonak glacial lake, formed from the gradual melting of a Himalayan glacier, is located about 17,000 feet above sea level in north-western Sikkim.

But when it suddenly overflowed, it led to flash floods.

It swept away 14 bridges, damaged 1,825 houses, and forced 2,563 displaced people into 21 relief camps, according to government data.

Report: Rahul Karmakar Videos: Ritu Raj Konwar Production: Gayatri Menon Voiceover: Sharmada Venkatasubramanian

