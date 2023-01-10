Watch | How bad is Pakistan’s economic crisis?

Pakistan has slipped into a major economic crisis.
The Pakistani rupee (PKR) has been falling continuously and its foreign exchange reserves are depleting
The country is also facing an energy shortage, and fuel prices are going through the roof
Pakistan is heavily dependent on imported fuel for its power needs.
Therefore, the government has come up with desperate measures to reduce its energy bills
Shopping malls and markets have been told to close as early as 8.30 p.m.
Restaurants have been told to pull down their shutters by 10 pm
The production of “inefficient” fans has been banned and government departments have been asked to cut electricity usage by 30%.
Production- Gayatri Menon
Report- Amit Baruah
Voiceover- Kanishkaa Balachandran
