Watch | How bad is Pakistan’s economic crisis?

A video on Pakistan’s economic crisis

January 10, 2023 05:16 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Pakistan has slipped into a major economic crisis. 

The Pakistani rupee (PKR) has been falling continuously and its foreign exchange reserves are depleting 

The country is also facing an energy shortage, and fuel prices are going through the roof 

Pakistan is heavily dependent on imported fuel for its power needs. 

Therefore, the government has come up with desperate measures to reduce its energy bills 

Shopping malls and markets have been told to close as early as 8.30 p.m. 

Restaurants have been told to pull down their shutters by 10 pm 

The production of “inefficient” fans has been banned and government departments have been asked to cut electricity usage by 30%. 

Production- Gayatri Menon

Report- Amit Baruah

Voiceover- Kanishkaa Balachandran

