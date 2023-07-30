Watch | How a Kannada film broke filmmaking rules | ‘Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare’

July 30, 2023 12:46 pm | Updated 12:46 pm IST

After a dull six months, the Kannada film industry is buzzing with energy thanks to the success of the latest release “Hostel Hudagadu Bekagiddare”.

The film is running to a full house in theatres across Karnataka. Shot in cinema verite style with hand-held cinematography, the campus drama is made by a bunch of newcomers. The film has won praise for its humour, chaotic drama and peppy music.

The Hindu spoke to Nithin Krishnamurthy, the film’s director and Arvind Kashyap, the cinematographer, on how the film team broke conventional structures in all departments to make the film.

Reporting: Vivek MV

Videography and production: Ravichandran N.