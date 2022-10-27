Videos

 Watch | Himachal Pradesh village observes stone pelting festival

Ever heard of a stone-pelting festival?

Nearly 25 km from Shimla in Himachal Pradesh, a village in Dhami celebrated the annual festival of stone-pelting on October 25

Hundereds of people gathered at Galog village to celebrate the centuries-old festival to appease the goddess Kali

The festival is marked by throwing of stones between two groups of villagers

The festival symbolises victory of good over evil and is observed one day after Diwali

The festival was observed this year after two-year long hiatus due to Covid-19 pandemic


