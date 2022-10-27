 Watch | Himachal Pradesh village observes stone pelting festival

Ever heard of a stone-pelting festival?
Nearly 25 km from Shimla in Himachal Pradesh, a village in Dhami celebrated the annual festival of stone-pelting on October 25
Hundereds of people gathered at Galog village to celebrate the centuries-old festival to appease the goddess Kali
The festival is marked by throwing of stones between two groups of villagers
The festival symbolises victory of good over evil and is observed one day after Diwali
The festival was observed this year after two-year long hiatus due to Covid-19 pandemic