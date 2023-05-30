Watch | Here’s how ASHA workers in Madhya Pradesh fight mental health stigma

May 30, 2023 05:26 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST

ASHA workers in Madhya Pradesh have taken over new roles, that of next-door, friendly therapists

Accredited Social Health Activist Workers, or ASHA workers, are India’s frontline rural healthcare workers who are trained to function as a bridge between the community and the public health system.

How does this work?

The Madhya Pradesh government has tied up with Sangath, a non-profit organisation, to train ASHA workers to become the first point of contact for people in mental distress

Over the last two years, 462 trained ASHAs have screened 18,000 people for depression, enrolled up to 2,200 patients for counselling, and delivered over 13,000 sessions of therapy mainly across three districts: Raisen, Vidisha, and Narmadapuram

One of the major challenges for these ASHA workers is to convince those screened to take medical help

Due to lack of awareness, many in the rural areas believe the person is possessed with a spirit and consult the traditional ‘healers’

Video, report & voiceover: Maitri Porecha

Photos : AM Faruqui

Production : Gayatri Menon