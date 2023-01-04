Watch | Have you tried street food in Bengaluru’s Kammanahalli?

January 04, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST

Ask anyone for a food street recommendation in Bengaluru and they are sure to direct you to the Thindi Beedi at VV Puram.

But the street food culture in the city is as vast and diverse as the kinds of people who have made it their home.

One such lesser known food street is in Kammanahalli, a locality in the North-east part of Bengaluru

Along the busy Kammanahalli main road, small food cart and food truck owners compete against big restaurants and establishments

A haven for non-vegetarian eaters, the thriving, diverse street food fare includes pork kebabs and rolls, grilled and barbecued chicken, Indo-Chinese delicacies, momos, twistatoes, 99 varieties of dosas and pani puri in a range of flavours.

The stalls witness huge crowds of regulars every evening. The number of patrons surge during the weekends and festive season.