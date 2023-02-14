Watch | Have you tried axe throwing?

February 14, 2023 05:08 pm | Updated 05:08 pm IST

Have you heard of a game played with an axe?

Now, you can throw an axe and win a game at Hyderabad’s AxeThrowing India, a new adventure outfit

There are eight cubicles woven with closely-knit iron grills.

There is a board measuring 45x45 inches made of poplar wood in the middle and wooden shavings on the ground to prevent the axe from bouncing back when it falls down

The players can either throw 10 times for ₹300 or 20 times for ₹500 and earn points depending on the place their axe wedges into on the target.

Meet the founder

AxeThrowing India was founded by Radhika Lokanadam, a former employee at Wipro, in Madhapur

Radhika was introduced to axe throwing in 2017 when she visited Texas with her husband Sandeep Rayala, a software employee

Since Hyderabad did not have any axe-throwing zone, Radhika decided to launch her own range

Read the full story here

Report: Neeraja Murthy

Production : Gayatri Menon

Voiceover: Gopika K P