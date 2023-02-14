Watch | Have you tried axe throwing?

Have you heard of a game played with an axe?
Now, you can throw an axe and win a game at Hyderabad’s AxeThrowing India, a new adventure outfit
There are eight cubicles woven with closely-knit iron grills.
There is a board measuring 45x45 inches made of poplar wood in the middle and wooden shavings on the ground to prevent the axe from bouncing back when it falls down
The players can either throw 10 times for ₹300 or 20 times for ₹500 and earn points depending on the place their axe wedges into on the target.
Meet the founder
AxeThrowing India was founded by Radhika Lokanadam, a former employee at Wipro, in Madhapur
Radhika was introduced to axe throwing in 2017 when she visited Texas with her husband Sandeep Rayala, a software employee
Since Hyderabad did not have any axe-throwing zone, Radhika decided to launch her own range
Report: Neeraja Murthy
Production : Gayatri Menon
Voiceover: Gopika K P
