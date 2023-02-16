Watch | Have you heard of a portable underwater tunnel aquarium?

February 16, 2023 11:59 am | Updated 11:59 am IST

You can now experience the depth of the ocean while staying on the shore

Wondering how?

The Underwater Tunnel Exhibition, behind AU Convention Centre in Visakhapatnam, offers a unique experience of watching marine as well as freshwater fish up-close.

What’s unique is that it is a mobile aquarium

The tunnel can be dismantled and transported in lorry containers without the fish

There are plans to bring the same aquarium to different cities

Inside the exhibition

The exhibition has more than 2,000 fish of 500 varieties

The exhibition also has 44 aquariums set up at the entrance.

Sharks, gourami and stingrays glide around in the 250-foot-long tunnel aquarium, built at an estimated cost of Rs 4.5 crore

The most expensive fish at the underwater tunnel aquarium is the arowana, which costs Rs 6 lakh each

The exhibition also has four leopard eels which cost Rs 2.5 lakh each.

Video: K R Deepak

Report: Nivedita Ganguly

Production: Gayatri Menon

Voiceover : Abhinaya Sriram