Watch | Have you heard of a portable underwater tunnel aquarium?

You can now experience the depth of the ocean while staying on the shore
Wondering how?
The Underwater Tunnel Exhibition, behind AU Convention Centre in Visakhapatnam, offers a unique experience of watching marine as well as freshwater fish up-close.
What’s unique is that it is a mobile aquarium
The tunnel can be dismantled and transported in lorry containers without the fish
There are plans to bring the same aquarium to different cities
Inside the exhibition
The exhibition has more than 2,000 fish of 500 varieties
The exhibition also has 44 aquariums set up at the entrance.
Sharks, gourami and stingrays glide around in the 250-foot-long tunnel aquarium, built at an estimated cost of Rs 4.5 crore
The most expensive fish at the underwater tunnel aquarium is the arowana, which costs Rs 6 lakh each
The exhibition also has four leopard eels which cost Rs 2.5 lakh each.
Read the full story here
Video: K R Deepak
Report: Nivedita Ganguly
Production: Gayatri Menon
Voiceover : Abhinaya Sriram
COMMents
SHARE