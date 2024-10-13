GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch: Haryana and J&K polls: 5 takeaways for the BJP and PM Modi | Talking politics

Watch: Haryana and J&K polls: 5 takeaways for the BJP and PM Modi |

In this week’s episode of Talking Politics, we will discuss the assembly poll results and five key takeaways for BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Updated - October 13, 2024 05:53 pm IST

Nistula Hebbar
Nistula Hebbar

The BJP retained its decade-long power in Haryana with a third straight win in the 2024 Assembly election, giving a jolt to the Congress, which was fighting to wrest power from the BJP.

With 48 of the 90 seats in its kitty, the BJP has given its best electoral performance in the Haryana Assembly polls. The Congress could win only 37 seats, resulting in a setback to the party.

Also Read : How the BJP snatched victory from the jaws of defeat in the Haryana elections 

In Jammu & Kashmir, National Conference won 42 seats, the BJP won 29, the INC won 6, the J&K Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) won 3, the J&K People Conference, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) and AAP won 1 seat each, whereas 7 seats were won by Independent candidates.

In this week’s episode of Talking Politics, we will discuss the assembly poll results and five key takeaways for BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Published - October 13, 2024 05:41 pm IST

Related Topics

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 / Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 / regional elections

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.