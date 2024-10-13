Watch: Haryana and J&K polls: 5 takeaways for the BJP and PM Modi | Talking politics

Watch: Haryana and J&K polls: 5 takeaways for the BJP and PM Modi |

The BJP retained its decade-long power in Haryana with a third straight win in the 2024 Assembly election, giving a jolt to the Congress, which was fighting to wrest power from the BJP.

With 48 of the 90 seats in its kitty, the BJP has given its best electoral performance in the Haryana Assembly polls. The Congress could win only 37 seats, resulting in a setback to the party.

In Jammu & Kashmir, National Conference won 42 seats, the BJP won 29, the INC won 6, the J&K Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) won 3, the J&K People Conference, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) and AAP won 1 seat each, whereas 7 seats were won by Independent candidates.

In this week’s episode of Talking Politics, we will discuss the assembly poll results and five key takeaways for BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.