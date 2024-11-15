Watch: GRAP Stage 3: What’s banned and what’s allowed in Delhi?

 />
What are the restrictions under GRAP in New Delhi?

Published - November 15, 2024 09:10 pm IST

The Graded Response Action Plan—or GRAP— has kicked in as the national capital’s air quality dipped. ‘Stage 3’ of the plan has been implemented in the city after the Air Quality Index (AQI) breached the 400 mark. This is classified as “Severe.”

With this, several restrictions have been implemented. All non-essential construction and demolition activities are banned, and projects related to public services, such as roads, bridges, or hospitals, are permitted. Industries like brick kilns, hot mix plants, and stone crushers that do not run on clean fuels must shut down. Diesel generators are prohibited except for essential services, such as hospitals and emergency power needs.

Transportation also plays a critical role in curbing air pollution, and under Stage 3, authorities are implementing additional steps. There will be intensified checks to prevent dust pollution on roads, and the frequency of public transport like buses and metro trains will be increased to encourage commuters to leave their cars at home. Private vehicles, however, are not restricted under Stage 3.

Presentation: Vishnoo Jotshi

Script and Production: Shikha Kumari A

Camera: Zeeshan Akhtar

Published - November 15, 2024 09:10 pm IST

