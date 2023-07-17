Watch | From simple wooden vessels to nuclear-powered monsters - the evolution of submarines

July 17, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST

The disappearance of the Titan submersible during an expedition to view the Titanic wreckage, is a tragic reminder of the dangers and mysteries of the deep sea.

How did submarines come to be from simple wooden vessels to nuclear-powered monsters?

The first serious discussion of a submarine, a craft designed to be navigated underwater, appeared in 1578 by William Bourne, a British mathematician and writer on naval subjects. Bourne proposed an enclosed boat that could be submerged and rowed underwater. It consisted of a wooden frame covered with waterproof leather. But he did not construct his boat.

Between 1620-1624, Cornelis Drebbel, a Dutch engineer, built several wooden submersibles. Powered by fixed paddles and sealed with greased leather, it could dive underwater.

He showed his inventions to King James I of England and other spectators by diving up to 15 feet deep in the Thames River for several hours. While Drebbel’s submarines had no weapons or military purpose, they inspired other inventors to experiment with underwater navigation.

When were submarines used in combat? How were they used during the World Wars? We trace the history of submarines.

Script and production: Richard Kujur