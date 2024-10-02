GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch: From protests to the polls | Haryana farmers push for MSP and justice

We spotlight the personal stories of farmers who are protesting at the Shambhu border

Published - October 02, 2024 01:25 pm IST

Samridhi Tewari,Sabika Syed

Farmers from across the country have been demanding a statutory guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) and other key provisions. With Haryana’s assembly elections around the corner, the protest has transformed into a movement that could sway the political future of the state.

In this video, we spotlight the personal stories of farmers like Sukhjeet Kaur, who manages her farm and family while her husband protests at the Shambhu border. Despite claims by the Haryana government of expanded crop procurement and irrigation, farmers remain unconvinced, insisting their long-standing demands have yet to be addressed.

As the election draws near, the farmers’ resolve has only strengthened. Will their struggle for MSP and justice be the defining issue in Haryana’s upcoming elections? Watch to explore the challenges and determination driving this pivotal movement.

