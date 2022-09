Watch | Focus on PM Modi’s bilateral talks at the SCO Summit

The Hindu Bureau September 16, 2022 14:08 IST

A video focusing on Prime Minister Modi’s bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit

A video focusing on Prime Minister Modi’s bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Samarkand for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit late on Thursday evening. Mr. Modi will hold three bilateral meetings, with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Uzbekistan President Mirziyoyev and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. Will PM Modi hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif?



Our code of editorial values