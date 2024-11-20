Watch: Final phase of Jharkhand polls records 67.59% turnout, Maharashtra sees 58.2% voter turnout

The elections wrapped up in Jharkhand and Maharashtra. In this video, we will look at the poll campaign, controversies and voter turnout in these States.

A six-way poll single-phase battle was fought between two coalitions today for the 288-seat Maharashtra assembly. The Mahayuti, comprising of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) took on the Maha Vikas Aghadi comprising of Congress, NCP- Sharadchandra Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT). Apart from these there were smaller parties in fray like Samajwadi Party, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and singular figures like Maratha quota activist Jarange Patil, Bacchu Kadu and Raju Shetti. NCP and Shiv Sena factions’s legacy and future were in stake in these polls.

In the campaign spearheaded by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, BJP warned voters ‘Batenge to katenge’ (Divided we perish). Facing blowback from their allies and criticism from the Opposition, Mr. Modi tempered the slogan to ek hai to safe hai’ (United we are safe). The opposition countered these slogans with ‘Daroge to maroge’ (If you fear, you die) while Rahul Gandhi raked up Mr. Adani’s closeness with Mr. Modi. Issues raised by most voters were Maratha reservation, agrarian distress, unemployment, inflation and civic neglect.

In their manifestos, freebies dominated all parties’ agenda. Loan waiver for farmers, subsidized electricity, interest-free loans, monthly transfers to women, skill census, housing for all were some of the promises issued by parties. The stark feature of the BJP’s promise was an anti-conversion law which was countered by the Congress’ caste census.

Faced with many rebellions and tense seat-sharing talks, the two Shiv Senas and two NCPs faced each other on 51 seats and 40 seats respectively. With MNS in the foray and the crowded poll field, several triangular fights and ‘friendly’ fights between coalition partners were witnessed across Maharashtra including Mahim, Anushaktinagar, mankhurd Shivajinagar, Ashti, Pandharpur to name a few.

As of 6:00 PM, Voter turnout across Maharashtra was 58.22%, with Mumbai city recording the lowest at 49.06%, while Gadhchiroli recorded the highest at 69.63%. Other districts like Aurangabad saw 60.83% turnout, while Beed saw 60.62%, Kolhapur saw 67.97%, Nagpur saw 56.06% and Pune saw 54.09%.

Jharkhand’s 81-seat assembly voted in two phases on November 13 and November 20. The ruling coalition led by Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Congress , Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) fought against BJP, All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas). The election campaign was divisive as BJP had accused the JMM-led coalition of thinking about “power and money”, appeasing muslims and unleashing hooliganism. In response, JMM and COngress accused BJP of hoodwinking voters, communalism and vowed to never let Uniform Civil Code and National registry of citizens be implemented in Jharkhand.

Phase 1 saw a voter turnout of 64.86% with Kharsawan seeing maximum polling of 77.32% followed by Baharagora— 76.15 % and Lohardaga— 73.21%. Ranchi witnessed the lowest polling with just 51.5%. In phase 2, as of 6:00 PM, Jharkhand recorded voter turnout of 67.61%, with Jamtara seeing maximum voting 76.16% and Bokaro saw the lowest polling at 60.97%.

Both states’ results will be announced on November 23.