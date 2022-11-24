Watch | FIFA World Cup 2022 | Japan fans win hearts for cleaning up stadium litter

Japan scored a stunning 2-1 victory over Germany at the FIFA World Cup on November 23
But not just the match stunned the world...
In a video going viral now, the Japanese fans are seen cleaning up the Khalifa International Stadium after their team’s win
Not just the fans, the players also left their dressing rooms spotless
And before departing they even left a thank you note in Japanese and Arabic
It wasn’t the first such example, though
The fans did the same at the World Cup in Russia four years ago, most notably after they were defeated 3-2 by Belgium
