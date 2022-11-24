Watch | FIFA World Cup 2022 | Japan fans win hearts for cleaning up stadium litter

November 24, 2022 05:54 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST

Japan scored a stunning 2-1 victory over Germany at the FIFA World Cup on November 23

But not just the match stunned the world...

In a video going viral now, the Japanese fans are seen cleaning up the Khalifa International Stadium after their team’s win

Not just the fans, the players also left their dressing rooms spotless

And before departing they even left a thank you note in Japanese and Arabic

It wasn’t the first such example, though

The fans did the same at the World Cup in Russia four years ago, most notably after they were defeated 3-2 by Belgium