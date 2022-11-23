  1. EPaper
Watch | FIFA World Cup 2022 | Ecstatic Saudi fans celebrate stunning win over Argentina

A video of Saudi fans celebrating after team’s victory over Argentina

November 23, 2022 05:27 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Saudi Arabia scored one of the biggest World Cup upsets ever by beating Lionel Messi’s Argentina 2-1 on November 22

Saudi fans celebrated outside Qatar’s Lusail stadium with much fanfare

King Salman announced a public holiday in the kingdom on November 23 for workers and students to celebrate the victory

The loss against Saudi also ended Argentina’s 36-game unbeaten run in all competitions

Meanwhile, Argentina fans gathered in Buenos Aires watched the defeat of their team with much disbelief

