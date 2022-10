A video of joint press conference of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with his New Zealand counterpart

A video of joint press conference of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with his New Zealand counterpart

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with his New Zealand counterpart Nanaia Mahuta on bilateral relations and a wide range of global issues

Addressing a joint press conference, Jaishankar said one area of focus in bilateral ties with New Zealand would be business

Jaishankar also raised concerns of issue of visa delay for Indians

The External Affairs Minister is on a week-long visit to New Zealand and Australia