Watch | Dubai’s ‘Worship Village’ welcomes new Hindu temple

A newly-constructed Hindu temple in Dubai was opened to devotees on October 5

The country’s Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan was the chief guest and Indian Ambassador to the UAE Sunjay Sudhir was the guest of honour

Built on an area of 70,000 square feet, the temple is located in Jebel Ali’s ‘Worship Village’

It comprises 16 deities and a Guru Granth Sahib, which is the Holy Book of the Sikhs.

The temple features detailed hand carvings, ornate pillars and brass spires and lattice screens that blend Indian and Arabic architecture.


