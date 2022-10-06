Videos

Watch| DRDO tests unmanned weaponised boats in Maharashtra

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) tested its three unmanned remotely controlled weaponized boats in Maharashtra on October 6

These boats can be used for surveillance purposes and patrolling

DRDO collaborated with private defence manufacturing start-up Sagar Defence Engineering to develop these unmanned weaponized boats.

According to the developers induction of these boats in future will also reduce the risk of loss of lives during operations

Some variants of these boats use an electric propulsion system with lithium batteries, while others have a petrol engine on board.

This comes ahead of the Defence Expo 2022 which is to be held from October 18 in Gujarat


