Watch: Don’t politicise the deaths, says Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian

Five deaths that occurred after the Indian Air Force’s air show on the Marina beach on Sunday (October 6, 2024) were related to heat issues, and they were all brought dead to the government facilities, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Monday (October 7, 2024) and appealed to the political parties and media not to politicise the issue.

Of the nearly 100 people admitted to the government hospitals close to the Marina beach, seven were undergoing treatment, and 93 were treated as out-patients. Five persons were brought dead to the hospitals, he told the media. The condition of those undergoing treatment at the hospitals was stable, he said and added that there was no stampede while the spectators started leaving for home at the same time.

“Let me make it clear, we made arrangements anticipating 15 lakh people for the IAF’s 92nd Day celebrations and even provided more than what the IAF had sought,” he told reporters in Chennai.