Watch | Discovering medicinal plants at Mumbai’s Aarey forest

This is Vanita Thakre, fondly called Vanita Tai
A tribal activist, Vanita is one of the facilitators of a forest foraging workshop conducted at Mumbai’s Aarey Forest
A bunch of 20 nature enthusiasts, including The Hindu correspondent, joined the workshop from across the city
Sanjiv Valsan, an environmentalist, educator and documentary film-maker, elaborated on the history of Aarey
Officially recognised as Aarey Milk Colony, the area is also known as Aarey Forest because of the protests that happened here a few years ago to save the forest
While foraging through the forest, the facilitator showed many plants which have medicinal qualities
Kanchan leaves are eaten as a seasonal green vegetable chutney, jungli ambadi which fights seasonal colds and coughs
Report & visuals : Purnima Sah
Production : Gayatri Menon
Voiceover: Gopika K P
