Watch | Discovering medicinal plants at Mumbai’s Aarey forest

A video on a forest foraging and traditional ecological knowledge workshop in Mumbai’s Aarey forest

January 03, 2024 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

This is Vanita Thakre, fondly called Vanita Tai

A tribal activist, Vanita is one of the facilitators of a forest foraging workshop conducted at Mumbai’s Aarey Forest 

A bunch of 20 nature enthusiasts, including The Hindu correspondent, joined the workshop from across the city 

Sanjiv Valsan, an environmentalist, educator and documentary film-maker, elaborated on the history of Aarey

Officially recognised as Aarey Milk Colony, the area is also known as Aarey Forest because of the protests that happened here a few years ago to save the forest

While foraging through the forest, the facilitator showed many plants which have medicinal qualities 

Kanchan leaves are eaten as a seasonal green vegetable chutney, jungli ambadi which fights seasonal colds and coughs

Read the full story here

Report & visuals : Purnima Sah

Production : Gayatri Menon

Voiceover: Gopika K P

