Watch | Cyclone Sitrang’s trail of destruction

A video on cyclone Sitrang’s trail of destruction in Bangladesh

At least 24 people have died after cyclone Sitrang made landfall in Bangladesh on October 24th

Around 2,000 electric poles were damaged, leaving 8 million people without electricity on October 25th, while schools were shut across most of the country’s south

Where did cyclone Sitrang originate?

Tropical storm Sitrang, a name given by Thailand, brewed in the Bay of Bengal before turning north toward Bangladesh’s vast coast

The cyclone brought heavy rainfall with strong winds in the coastal districts of the country

The weather department said that the maximum wind speed was 88 kmh