Videos

Watch | Cyclone Sitrang’s trail of destruction

At least 24 people have died after cyclone Sitrang made landfall in Bangladesh on October 24th

Around 2,000 electric poles were damaged, leaving 8 million people without electricity on October 25th, while schools were shut across most of the country’s south

  Where did cyclone Sitrang originate?

 Tropical storm Sitrang, a name given by Thailand, brewed in the Bay of Bengal before turning north toward Bangladesh’s vast coast

The cyclone brought heavy rainfall with strong winds in the coastal districts of the country

The weather department said that the maximum wind speed was 88 kmh


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 27, 2022 12:23:53 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/videos/watch-cyclone-sitrangs-trail-of-destruction/article66059925.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY