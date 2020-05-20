Watch | Cyclone Amphan crosses West Bengal coast near Sunderbans

20 May 2020 18:41 IST

Cyclone Amphan is currently crossing the West Bengal coast near the Sunderbans and will reach near Kolkata by evening, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said on Wednesday as the storm was making a landfall. He said strong winds with an intensity of 160km per hour have commenced in coastal West Bengal districts.

