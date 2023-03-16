Watch| Construction work in full swing at Noida International Airport

March 16, 2023 01:01 pm | Updated 01:01 pm IST

The upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar in Uttar Pradesh will serve as the second airport for the National Capital Region.

The airport will start seeing test flights in mid-2024 and commercial operations by the end of that year

The airport is being developed by the Swiss company Zurich Airport, which has built nine other airports, most of which are in Latin America.

Tata Projects Ltd. was awarded the contract for construction in June 2022

Report: Jagriti Chandra

Video: RV Moorthy

Production : Gayatri Menon