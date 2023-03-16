HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch| Construction work in full swing at Noida International Airport

A video on the upcoming Noida International Airport

March 16, 2023 01:01 pm | Updated 01:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

 The upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar in Uttar Pradesh will serve as the second airport for the National Capital Region.

 The airport will start seeing test flights in mid-2024 and commercial operations by the end of that year

The airport is being developed by the Swiss company Zurich Airport, which has built nine other airports, most of which are in Latin America.

Tata Projects Ltd. was awarded the contract for construction in June 2022 

Read the full report here

Report: Jagriti Chandra

Video: RV Moorthy

Production : Gayatri Menon

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.