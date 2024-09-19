Watch: Congress, NC want to implement Pakistan’s agenda, says PM Modi | Jammu and Kashmir elections

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Published - September 19, 2024 10:30 pm IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (September 19, 2024) said Pakistan had supported the Congress-NC alliance manifesto but the BJP will not allow its agenda to be implemented in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Pakistan’s Defence Minister has supported the manifesto of NC, Congress. These parties want to implement Pakistan’s agenda,” Mr. Modi said, addressing an election rally at Katra. “No one here is paying attention to them but they are being hailed in Pakistan. Pakistan is going ‘Balle Balle’ (crazy) over the Congress and NC alliance. Pakistan seems to be very happy with their manifesto,” he added. “Congress and NC here did the same thing which suited the king of terror, Pakistan. Today, they want to implement the king of terror’s agenda. I’m saying to Congress and NC that we won’t let Pakisan’s agenda be implemented in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

“Separatism, terrorism was weakened after abrogation of Article 370. Jammu & Kashmir is now moving towards peace and prosperity. With your support J&K will soon be terrorism free,” he said. “No power in the world can bring back Article 370,” he said.

