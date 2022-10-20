 Watch| Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra passes the 1000 km milestone

A video on Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra

The Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, from Kanyakumari to Srinagar, hit a milestone of 1000 km on October 15th

The yatra, helmed by Rahul Gandhi, reached the milestone in Ballari in Karnataka

What is the Bharat Jodo Yatra?

The Congress launched the 3,570-km long yatra from Kanyakumari to Srinagar on September 7

The march will cover 12 states and two Union territories

The tagline or slogan for the nationwide foot march is “mile kadam, jude vatan”

The yatra has passed through the states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and entered Andhra Pradesh on October 18

During the yatra, Rahul Gandhi held several interactions with the locals

Several senior leaders including Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge participated in the yatra