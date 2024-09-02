Watch:  CM Chandrababu Naidu visits flood-affected areas in Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandra Babu Naidu on Monday (September 2) visited flood-affected areas in Vijayawada and assured support to people struck in flooded water.

He visited the city for the second time within 24 hours and spoke to the people who were stuck in their houses amid several feet of swirling water.

Speaking to reporters, he said “Flood relief material distribution and rescue operations are being carried out swiftly. We need to reach every last house stranded in the flooded water and rescue them. Many people with health issues are facing problems, and we are planning to reassure everyone that there is no need to panic. Within an hour or two, we will help everyone. I am here, and I am activating the control room to monitor the situation. We will help everyone by putting in strong efforts. Currently, 110 boats are working to distribute food and relief material, and 6 helicopters are on their way for rescue. Even though it is raining, we will help everyone.”

Life was completely thrown out of gear in Vijayawada following torrential downpours over the past three days and with more than 24 hours of power cuts in several parts of the city.