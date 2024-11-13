 />
Watch: Can Trump’s win make it worse for Indian economy? | Business Matters

Private investment hasn’t really taken off as expected and industry watchers ascribed that to lack of adequate demand. With Trump slated to be next in the White House, how dark do things really look for India?

Published - November 13, 2024 11:22 pm IST

K. Bharat Kumar

Donald Trump, the US President-elect, is known to aggressively push the interests of American businesses which could mean that Indian companies’ prospects may be impacted even further.

Having earlier called India the ‘King of tariffs’ and a ‘major (trade) abuser’, Trump in one of his campaign rallies this year had vowed reciprocal tariffs when he becomes President again. His actions will be mainly directed at China, but will certainly also affect India. He has referred to India in the same breath as China, Brazil and Mexico that he believes have high tariffs. He pointed out that the highest tariffs are imposed by India on its imports.

What industrialists are hoping for is that he may be more tempered in executing his promises than he sounded at the time he made them. For, restricting imports, especially from China, would make goods costlier for the American people to buy. It could drive up inflation in the US and tempt the Federal Reserve to hold rates high for longer.

We look at how Trump’s policies could impact immigration, and the industries in India bracing for impact.

Credits

Script and presentation: K. Bharat Kumar

Editing: Shibu Narayan

