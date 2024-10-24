Watch | Can the history of wars in West Asia tell us where oil prices are now headed? | Business Matters

Oil prices rise, decline, increase, dip, slide, surge. Have you seen these headlines in the recent past? And likely every time there is a sudden development in geopolitics, whether it is an economic slide in China, or the Russia-Ukraine war or the more recent military action in West Asia.

What is going on in West Asia is worrisome at a humane level. The other question plaguing our minds is: how will it affect our fuel prices?

Looking at the history of wars in the region may give us an indirect answer. There were two wars in the 1970s that fundamentally changed the sector. The first one was the Yom Kippur War of 1973 and the second was the Iran Revolution of 1979.

