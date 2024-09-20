GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch: Breaking down the Ram Nath Kovind Committee’s proposal on simultaneous elections

Published - September 20, 2024 06:02 pm IST

Krishnadas Rajagopal,Sreeparna Chakrabarty,Sandeep Phukan
Watch: Simultaneous Elections: Breaking down the Ram Nath Kovind Committee’s proposal

The Union Cabinet has decided to accept the proposals of the Ram Nath Kovind Committee on simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies.

The committee has suggested that in the first phase elections to Lok Sabha and all State Assemblies should take place together and then within 100 days of the general election elections to local bodies should be held.

In this video, Krishnadas Rajagopal, Sreeparna Chakrabarty and Sandeep Phukan discuss the issues and challenges about holding simultaneous elections in India.

