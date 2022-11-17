Watch | Brazil’s Lula receives grand welcome at COP27

Brazil’s President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva received a grand welcome at the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP27 in Egypt on November 16
Lula vowed to crack down on illegal deforestation in the Amazon, and said he would create a special ministry to represent the interests of indigenous people
He also urged the United Nations to host the 2025 climate conference in the Amazon
Last month, Lula defeated incumbent leader Jair Bolsonaro under whose watch there was a rapid increase in deforestation
Under Bolsonaro, the average annual deforestation increased by 75 per cent compared to the previous decade
Brazil is home to 60 per cent of the Amazon, which spans eight countries and acts as a massive offset for global carbon emissions
COMMents
SHARE