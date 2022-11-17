Watch | Brazil’s Lula receives grand welcome at COP27

  1. EPaper
November 17, 2022 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Brazil’s President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva received a grand welcome at the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP27 in Egypt on November 16 

Lula vowed to crack down on illegal deforestation in the Amazon, and said he would create a special ministry to represent the interests of indigenous people 

He also urged the United Nations to host the 2025 climate conference in the Amazon 

Last month, Lula defeated incumbent leader Jair Bolsonaro under whose watch there was a rapid increase in deforestation 

Under Bolsonaro, the average annual deforestation increased by 75 per cent compared to the previous decade 

Brazil is home to 60 per cent of the Amazon, which spans eight countries and acts as a massive offset for global carbon emissions 

