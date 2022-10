A video of Shashi Tharoor’s remarks on the upcoming Congress presidential election

A video of Shashi Tharoor’s remarks on the upcoming Congress presidential election

Ahead of the Congress presidential poll party leader Shashi Tharoor said that big leaders of the party are not supporting him

Tharoor's statement comes in the wake of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran publicly declaring his support for veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge

The Congress MP also added there was no ideological vagueness in the party.

Tharoor was at the Congress headquarters in Kerala as part of his multi-State organisational election campaign tour