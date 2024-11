It’s D-day- Decision Day for the United States of America- will it be Trump, Harris or an uncertain outcome?

Join our seasoned panel of journalists Suhasini Haidar, Varghese George, Sriram Lakshman and Srinivasan Ramani - what to expect, how to read the results, and what does it mean for India and the world?

