Baba Siddique of the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was shot dead in Mumbai’s Bandra area on Saturday (October 12, 2024) at 9.30 p.m. The shooting took place outside his Bandra East MLA son Zeeshan Siddique’s office in Neelamnagar. IS this a sign of the breakdown of law and order in Mumbai?

In this video, Vinaya Deshpande, Bureau Chief of Maharashtra for The Hindu, and retired Director General of Police (DGP) Praveen Dikshit analyse the events leading up to the incident. They will examine the impact on Mumbai’s security apparatus, the challenges faced by law enforcement, and what this means for the future of the city’s safety.