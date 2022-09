Watch | Are more countries breaking away from the Commonwealth?

The Hindu Bureau September 22, 2022 16:48 IST

A video on how the Commonwealth has changed over the years.

The commonwealth is a group of 56 independent countries. They are mostly former British colonies. In June this year, Britain’s new monarch, King Charles III had mentioned that countries that wanted to break away from the commonwealth to become a republic are free to do so. Now, after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, many countries are considering the move. Read this to know if the future of the Commonwealth will change.



