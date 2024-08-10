Watch: Aman Sehrawat becomes India’s youngest-ever Olympic medallist

Grappler Aman Sehrawat has become India’s youngest-ever Olympic medallist after winning the bronze medal in the 57kg freestyle category less than a month after his 21st birthday. Aman notched up a commanding 13-5 win over Puerto Rico’s Darian Cruz in a high-intensity third-place contest.

P.V. Sindhu previously held the title of being India’s youngest Olympic medallist after she claimed a silver in the 2016 Games at the age of 21 years, one month and 14 days. Aman celebrated his 21st birthday on July on July 16.

Aman, who is the U-23 world champion, was India’s lone male wrestler to qualify for the Paris Games. Indians have won medals in the wrestling competition at the Olympics since 2008 and the streak remains unbroken. Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in Beijing (2008) and a silver in London (2012), Yogeshwar Dutt (2012), Sakshi Malik (2016), Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia (2021) have won medals at the Olympics.

Now, Aman has joined this elite league and he has eyes set on the Olympic gold medal. “I would like to say to the people of India that I will definitely win a gold for you in 2028.Sushil pehlawan ji won two medals, I will win in 2028 and then in 2032 also,” he said.

Script and production: V Nivedita