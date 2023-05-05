Watch| All you need to know about the crowning of King Charles III

May 05, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST

The United Kingdom is all set for the coronation of King Charles III, on Saturday, May 6

Prince Charles legally ascended to the throne after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died last September.

Coronation is a ceremony which formalizes Charles’s new status as Britain’s monarch

The U.K. Government, i.e., U.K. taxpayers, will foot the bill for the coronation which is estimated to be £100 million.

The coronation will take place at Westminster Abbey, where coronations have taken place for around 900 years.

Prior to this, King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, will undertake a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Abbey for the ceremonies which will begin at 11:00 a.m. and is expected to conclude at 1 p.m.

The ceremonies will be officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury

Report: Sriram Lakshman

Production: Gayatri Menon

Voiceover: Sharmada Venkatasubramanian