Watch | All about North America’s deadly winter storm

At least 30 people died as a wild winter storm enveloped most parts of the United States and Canada since the last four days
The phenomenon called as “ bomb cyclone” winter storm has led to temperatures dropping drastically below normal in major areas of the country
Weather warnings were issued for around 60% of the US population
The severe weather conditions disrupted Christmas holiday plans for millions of Americans as thousands of flights were cancelled
Around 34,000 households in New York faced power outage on December 25
Production : Gayatri Menon
Voiceover: Gopika K P
