HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch | All about North America’s deadly winter storm

A video on the bomb cyclone in United States

December 29, 2022 02:51 pm | Updated 02:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

At least 30 people died as a wild winter storm enveloped most parts of the United States and Canada since the last four days

The phenomenon called as “ bomb cyclone” winter storm has led to temperatures dropping drastically below normal in major areas of the country

Weather warnings were issued for around 60% of the US population

The severe weather conditions disrupted Christmas holiday plans for millions of Americans as thousands of flights were cancelled

Around 34,000 households in New York faced power outage on December 25

Production : Gayatri Menon

Voiceover: Gopika K P

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.