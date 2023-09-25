Watch | Abdul Karim Telgi, and the stamp paper scam that shook India

September 25, 2023 01:33 pm | Updated 01:33 pm IST

In 1991, Mumbai police arrested a man on charges of forging visas and cheating. But little did the police know that after his release, he would set on a mission to mastermind one of the biggest scams in India.

The early 90s saw a shortage of stamp paper throughout the country. Telgi came to know that the most unmonitored government department at that time was of Stamp-Paper office.

This is the story of Abdul Karim Telgi and his empire of fake stamp papers.

