HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Watch | Abdul Karim Telgi, and the stamp paper scam that shook India

Watch | Abdul Karim Telgi, and the stamp paper scam that shook India

A video profiling Abdul Karim Telgi, who masterminded the stamp paper scam

September 25, 2023 01:33 pm | Updated 01:33 pm IST

Richard Kujur

In 1991, Mumbai police arrested a man on charges of forging visas and cheating. But little did the police know that after his release, he would set on a mission to mastermind one of the biggest scams in India.

The early 90s saw a shortage of stamp paper throughout the country. Telgi came to know that the most unmonitored government department at that time was of Stamp-Paper office. 

This is the story of Abdul Karim Telgi and his empire of fake stamp papers.

Telgi’s story is also the subject of an OTT series ‘Scam 2003’, directed by Hansal Mehta, streaming on Sony Liv. Read the review here: ‘Scam 2003 - The Telgi Story’ series review: A real fake

Related stories

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.