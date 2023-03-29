HamberMenu
Watch | A look at India’s first cable-stayed rail bridge

A video on under-construction Anji Khad bridge, India’s first cable-stayed railway bridge in Jammu

March 29, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Anji Khad bridge, which is nearing completion, is set to seamlessly connect Kashmir to Jammu, and the rest of the country

After missing multiple deadlines, the ₹400-crore project is expected to be operational by May 2023

In a cable-stayed bridge, the weight of the deck is supported by cables running directly to one or more towers.

The bridge is supported by a single pylon — a large vertical tower-like structure — soaring 1,086 feet from the river bed, similar to the height of a 77-storey building.

Surrounded by mountains, the structure has been built in a way that it could sustain winds blowing up to 216 kilometres per hour.

After the bridge is completed, it will pave the way for a single broad gauge track for trains connecting Jammu to Baramulla via Srinagar, along a 326 km railway line.

Read the full report here

Report,video & photos : Maitri Porecha

Production: Gayatri Menon

Voiceover: Abhinaya Sriram

