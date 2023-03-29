Watch | A look at India’s first cable-stayed rail bridge

March 29, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST

The Anji Khad bridge, which is nearing completion, is set to seamlessly connect Kashmir to Jammu, and the rest of the country

After missing multiple deadlines, the ₹400-crore project is expected to be operational by May 2023

In a cable-stayed bridge, the weight of the deck is supported by cables running directly to one or more towers.

The bridge is supported by a single pylon — a large vertical tower-like structure — soaring 1,086 feet from the river bed, similar to the height of a 77-storey building.

Surrounded by mountains, the structure has been built in a way that it could sustain winds blowing up to 216 kilometres per hour.

After the bridge is completed, it will pave the way for a single broad gauge track for trains connecting Jammu to Baramulla via Srinagar, along a 326 km railway line.

Report,video & photos : Maitri Porecha

Production: Gayatri Menon

Voiceover: Abhinaya Sriram