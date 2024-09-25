Watch | A Governor has no Constitutional rights to become a judge, says Kapil Sibal

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Wednesday (September 25, 2024) criticised the Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s approval for a probe against CM Siddaramaiah in the MUDA land allotment case. Mr. Sibal’s criticism comes after the Karnataka High Court upheld the Governor’s approval for an investigation against the chief minister.

He questioned Governor’s Constitutional duties in the role of sanctioning prosecution orders against a chief minister. He asked, “Cabinet cannot take a decision because it is a subject to the CM. But when, how and which procedure to adopt in not written in the Constitution and neither court.” “So here without the magistrate, will the governor decide whether the accusation is correct? According to me, a Governor has no Constitutional rights to become a judge,” he added.

Mr. Sibal accused the BJP-led Central government of conspiring to topple Opposition governments using Governors. He also asked the Opposition governments to raise voice against the governors taking decisions against the federal structure of the country and start a national movement to remove the governor. Mr. Siddaramaiah had challenged the legality of Gehlot’s sanction for the investigation against him in the alleged irregularities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) in a prime locality.